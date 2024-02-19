MAUI - THE SLICK, DISGUSTING, PREDICTABLE LAHAINA GLOBO TAKE-OVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEET THE "LOCAL" GLOBO JUDAS GOATS
My summer video Maui Firestorm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/72efuJqnFvXu/
Single MAUI article carried by world-wide media (Hundreds of outlets) - https://www.wkms.org/npr-news/2024-02-08/six-months-after-the-maui-fires-an-uncertain-economy-for-the-island
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
CNHA Annual Report FY22 - FINAL - https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CNHA-Annual-Report-FY22-FINAL.pdf
"New" Planning Director - https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/02/new-planning-director-will-guide-maui-through-lahaina-rebuilding-and-affordable-housing-crisis/
CNHA article (DEC/2023) - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/12/21/breaking-news/cnha-launches-maui-housing-website-new-lease-and-loan-initiatives/
Kūhiō Lewis (2021) - https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/20-for-20-kuhio-lewis/
