18+: French Losses In Ukraine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
316 views • 12 months ago

Russian servicemen filmed enemy losses on a battlefield in Ukraine reportedly near the village of Belogorovka in the northern Donbass direction. The footage clearly shows a corpse of a foreign mercenary with a patch of the flag of France. Next to it is an MGL grenade launcher manufactured in South Africa and under license in the USA. The Russian servicemen is not surprised because the dead foreigners are not rare on Ukrainian frontlines.

According to the previous reports, forces of rhe French Foreign Legion were transfered to the city of Slavyansk located not far from Belogorovka. However, the dead French fighter was likely one of numerous mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the AFU.

Clashes between Russian paratroopers and professional military personnel from Germany and France – in particular, representatives of the Foreign Legion, were recently reported near Chasov Yar in the Artyomovsk direction.

“These are no longer tick-tockers who came to Ukraine to earn money, and at the first threat they fled from their positions, packed their bags and left back. Now trained, highly motivated fighters have joined the battle. In other words, professional military personnel of NATO countries,” Russian military sources reported.

The first reports of the arrival of foreign mercenaries in Chas Yar came about a month ago, but then it was not clear what kind of operations they were carrying. The deployment of large foreign forces directly on the battlefields is a clear sign of depletion of the Ukrainian manpower.

Source @South Front


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukrainebelogorovkafrench losses
