Lies from modern medicine - Dr. Eric Berg

Check out these 9 common medical industry lies! 1. You don’t need a gallbladder. The gallbladder stores bile salts that help you extract fats from the digestive system. If you don't have a gallbladder, you won’t be able to concentrate bile. 2. Statins have minimal side effects. Statins have major side effects and increase your risk for type 2 diabetes and liver damage. 3. Hypertension is caused by too much salt in the diet. Instead of trying to lower sodium, increase potassium. Focus on adequate potassium intake to support healthy blood pressure levels. 4. Low amounts of vitamin D will fix a deficiency. If you’re low in vitamin D, 600 to 800 IU will not be enough. You need around 10,000 IU every day. 5. Red meat causes cancer. Grass-fed red meat is one of the healthiest foods you can eat. It’s a high-quality protein source and contains all of the B vitamins, zinc, selenium, copper, iron, creatine, l-carnitine, coenzyme Q10, and glutamine. 6. Avoid saturated fats. Unsaturated fats are a much bigger problem. Dangerous seed oils and ultra-processed foods are full of unsaturated fats—not saturated fats. 7. Your weight is causing your health issues. Your weight is a symptom, not the cause of your problems. The root cause of your weight problems and the associated health issues is likely insulin resistance. 8. Plant-based diets are best. Doctors and dieticians often falsely claim that plant-based diets are cleaner. Most fake meat products contain many ultra-processed ingredients. 9. Hypoglycemia is a complication of diabetes. If you have hypoglycemia, you have too much insulin. Instead of focusing on lowering insulin, doctors will advise patients to eat glucose pills or candy if their blood sugars drop too low.





