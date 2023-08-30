Naked Christians at the Judgment Seat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 23rd, 2019
This teaching covers the parables of the Marriage for the Son in Matthew 22 and the Talents in Matthew 25 and addresses the fact that some born-again Christians are going to be cast out into outer darkness at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. Don't let your name be blotted out of the Book of Life.