DON’T MESS WITH THIS TEXAS MEDICAL FREEDOM ADVOCATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder & Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom, Jackie Schlegel, joins Del to discuss her 6 year long fight to pass a Medicaid Discrimination bill in Texas that has finally come to fruition. Hear how this warrior mom has worked to win over the hearts and minds of elected officials and has her eyes on any upcoming legislation that challenges the medical freedoms of all Texans.
#JackieSchlegel #TexansForMedicalFreedom