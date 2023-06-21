BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
America at War
America at War
95 views • 06/21/2023

The heavens declare the glory of God;


and the firmament sheweth his handywork.

You just need to LOOK UP!

Luke 10:24
“For I tell you, that many prophets and kings have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.”

Matthew 13:17
“For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.”

For those with the eyes to SEE and the ears to HEAR!

Keywords
corruptionevilnasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsuncriminal
