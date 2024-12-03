BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 2, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
36 views • 6 months ago

Episode 2434 - Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter for any crime committed over a 10 years span. -Why are conservatives slamming Trumps DEA pick? -What will happen with illegal immigrants when Trump gets back into office? -California is warning against raw milk because of what? -Why are more organic eggs being recalled at Costco? -How many family members will Trump have in leadership roles? -Why is George Clooney mad at Obama? -Is little tikes coming out with organic food play kits? -Importance of creative play for children. -Are 208 million people obese? -Why do we have AI conducting church? -Are plant-based food additives linked to insulin resistance?

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
