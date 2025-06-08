© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Exposed - 9-11 Cover-Up
1 Building 7 controlled demolishion right afterwards
2 Witnesses to explosives being installed days before
3 Insurance fraud fixed right before
4 Air defence surveillance system down
5 'Plane Must Hit Steel' shouted backwards by school class where Bush was present during the sacrifice ritual
6 War started as a respond