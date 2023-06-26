James Bind Goes to Harlem 1973

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Moore as James Bond in Live & Let Die. Paul McCartney' represents himself as ignorant of texture ( the fundamental pitches used & how close or how far apart the intervals are between voices). In the "tough-cold-hearted part, the melody's carried by a fairly high-frequency pitch, not supported by a closely-voiced texture; that effect sounds weak, Mr. McFartney.