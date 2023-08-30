Time to Fight

April 12th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches the vital importance of standing strong against evil and deception. Why are so many Christians easily backing down and following unwarranted orders that they should not meet together? We must stand for God first in the midst of these trials and speak out against the blatant agenda to silence His people. There should be no silent Christians!





"Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching." Hebrews 10:25