GIANTS of the Bible and the Transfer of WEALTH
End the global reset
65 followers
76 views • 6 months ago

I'm getting into more of the transfer wealth going to the 144,000 left overcomers in the last days as shown in the book of Revelation. And in this I'm going over Joel chapter 2 to correct the teachers who say that the Giants are described there. I'm going to show you who the father is really talking about here. This one goes a little deep and goes over the taking of the wealth by his overcomers. And when this move begins there will be no mistake in it.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I strongly recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmegiiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
