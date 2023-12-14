Create New Account
Illuminati Cards: Game or Future?
Published 2 months ago

Prophecy Club


Dec 13, 2023


In the early 1990s, distribution of a deck of cards called “Illuminati: New World Order” started. These cards proved to have foretold the future. These events include an Airplane hitting the World Trade Center, explosion of the Pentagon, a recent Epidemic and Trump in Office. Is this really just a card game, or was the future shown to someone?


00:00 - Origin Story

04:45 - New Cards

09:45 - Dumping the Dollar

11:52 - Epidemic

15:34 - Flat Earthers

18:27 - World War III

21:50 - Corruption

22:23 - Purge

26:46 - Hawaii


