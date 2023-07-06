BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBDC & THE ANTIDOTE TO IT
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
57 views • 07/06/2023

#CBDC #15MinuteCities #15MinuteCity #CarbonCredits #ClimateScam #BankingCrisis #bitcoin #cashlesssociety #digitalID #theGreatReset

In this video, I’m going to explain what CBDC is, how it differs from other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and why we need to be concerned about this currency. Was Bitcoin created by the “deep state”? How is the rollout of CBDC connected to Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, 15-minute cities, and digital IDs? Watch here.
As my last article about the CBDC is packed with important information and references, I urge you to click the link below this video to the article and read it here: https://massawakening.org/cbdc-solutions/

bitcoincashless societycarbon creditsbanking crisisclimate scamdigitalidthegreatresetcbdc15-minute cities
