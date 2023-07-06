CBDC & THE ANTIDOTE TO IT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#CBDC #15MinuteCities #15MinuteCity #CarbonCredits #ClimateScam #BankingCrisis #bitcoin #cashlesssociety #digitalID #theGreatReset
In this video, I’m going to explain what CBDC is, how it differs from other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and why we need to be concerned about this currency. Was Bitcoin created by the “deep state”? How is the rollout of CBDC connected to Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, 15-minute cities, and digital IDs? Watch here.
As my last article about the CBDC is packed with important information and references, I urge you to click the link below this video to the article and read it here: https://massawakening.org/cbdc-solutions/