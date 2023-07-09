Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Forerunner - Study of Matthew 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yeshua's Narrow Way - Join us at https://tsiyon.netYou've heard of John the Baptist, but do you know Yochanan the Immerser? In this episode of Yeshua's Narrow Way video series, we will find out more about John/Yochanan, as well as learning more about him over the next several episodes too. Stay tuned for more Bible insights by keeping up with Yeshua's Narrow Way each week!
Be a part of the discussion with live comments and questions, and time for personal prayer requests. To be a guest, or to learn more, sign up free at https://tsiyon.net/registration
