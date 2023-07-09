BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Forerunner - Study of Matthew 3
TruthPoint
TruthPoint
23 views • 07/09/2023

Yeshua's Narrow Way - Join us at https://tsiyon.netYou've heard of John the Baptist, but do you know Yochanan the Immerser? In this episode of Yeshua's Narrow Way video series, we will find out more about John/Yochanan, as well as learning more about him over the next several episodes too. Stay tuned for more Bible insights by keeping up with Yeshua's Narrow Way each week!


Be a part of the discussion with live comments and questions, and time for personal prayer requests. To be a guest, or to learn more, sign up free at https://tsiyon.net/registration


Want more Bible-centered content?

- Listen to Tsiyon Road Radio at: https://tsiyon.org

- Join Tsiyon Academy for courses, seminar, prayer, fellowship, and more at: https://tsiyon.net

- Read Eliyahu ben David's books at: https://www.amazon.com/Eliyahu-ben-David/e/B002E9951K

- Tsiyon News Archive: https://tsiyon.info


#Tsiyon #BibleStudy #YesuasNarrowWay #gospelofmatthew


biblebiblestudytsiyongospelofmattheweliyahubendavidyeshuasnarrowway
