The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! No Fear Monday Motivation!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Time to fire up that flame of faith for another week Warriors Of Light!

Let's get in the face of the enemy with the full armor of God this week!

If you look around you can see the Holy Spirit moving in our culture and tearing down the walls of tyranny brick by brick ( protecting children, medical freedom, financial freedom, etc.,).

We have a long way to go to prepare this planet for Jesus' return, but fear not! We are on our way! Let's Rock!

Video credits:

SPIRIT OF GOD COURAGE - NO MORE PUSHED AROUND - John Hagee

Relationship With Christ Productions

https://www.youtube.com/@relationshipwithchristprod4092

Galactic Cowboys - Fear Not

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3muIhBC

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3O64UdX

Samuel Correia

https://www.youtube.com/@samcorreias

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net