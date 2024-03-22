Eric Metaxas | Letter To The American Church the Film | “This is the Hour of the American Church” | How is the American Church similar to the Nazi Germany Church?

We welcome to the show Eric Metaxas, author of the book turned film, Letter to the American Church. He shares his story about growing up in an immigrant home with a mom who fled Nazi, Germany and a dad who fled war torn Greece. Eric shares how growing up with his German and Greek parents afforded him the opportunity to learn about the horrific torture and annihilation that occurred in Nazi, Germany because the church remained silent. He is sounding the alarm today to wake up the American Church and to inspire her to rise and denounce this cultural revolution. Watch the film today or sign your church up for a free screening at: https://lettertotheamericanchurch.com/.

Follow and connect with Eric at:

https://ericmetaxas.com/ and

https://socratesinthecity.com/.

