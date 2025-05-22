Supernatural decision making tool.

Even though we live in the age of grace, not under law, the decision-making tool is, "whatever does not proceed from faith is sin", from Romans chapter 14. This occurred to me when I was reading Deuteronomy chapter 4 where God commands that no graven images of anything living, or basically anything be made. So, it seems it is entirely different in God's eyes if an artist makes a statue as a replica of one of God's creatures, or if they make it in pursuit of fame and fortune. Also, the fact that, "whatever does not proceed from faith is sin." is logically why the functions of the temple, tabernacle, and the law in some way cover all aspects of people's lives, eating, drinking, bathing, working, creating, and passing traditions on to new generations, etc. Have a great day.