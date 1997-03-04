Jolly Green Jiants - "Live @ R.T.'s 04/03/1997" - Music Video [Audio]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jolly Green Jiants are a South Jersey/Philadelphia area band who's music style is a blend of 60's pop rock & 70's punk
Johnny Popstar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Usernamejohnnypop
Look for Johnny Popstar & The Luv Explosion on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Johnny Popstar - singer/guitar
Eddie "Spaghetti" Toal - lead guitar
Paul "Lagoon" Taylor - bass
Bobby "Alucard" Taylor - drums