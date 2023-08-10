Amir Tsarfati - Revealing Revelation 2023 Davao - Session 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amir begins with the Antichrist, that his spirit is already
here. The mystery of lawlessness is already at work. We can see, we can feel,
we can acknowledge that. We are not surprised because it is prophesied. We are
the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. We are the restraining power. Once the restrainer
is taken out of here the lawless one will be revealed. As long as we are here
he cannot be revealed. Mirrored