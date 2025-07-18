EPSTEIN & THE TRUTH ABOUT THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL RESET | JMC Unplugged

Get this EXCLUSIVE inside intel from John Michael Chambers WEEKLY, only available to JMC subscribers! Subscribe for FREE and stay plugged in! https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





John Michael Chambers cuts through the noise to expose the real battles shaping America’s future:





The Epstein Psyop & Military Lawfare





Why the Epstein scandal is a calculated distraction—and how it ties to CIA, FBI, and Mossad blackmail operations.





Trump’s DOJ raided Epstein’s island in 2019—yet the deep state is now weaponizing the files. "This ends in military courts," Chambers reveals.





Ghislaine Maxwell’s bombshell: "Trump isn’t on the list—but top Democrats are."





The Global Financial Reset: Trump vs. the Fed





Constitutional money returns: Trump’s secret war to dismantle the Federal Reserve and restore gold/silver-backed currency (finishing JFK’s EO 11110).





$160 trillion trust fund: How fraudulent debt will be wiped clean—and why China’s US assets are being seized.





Insider warning: "Dark days ahead" as the old system fights back—with Brazil-Japan financial bombshells tied to election fraud.





Deep State Purge Accelerates





Obama was criminally investigated under 18 U.S. Code §241 for Russiagate treason.





Pelosi’s staff exposed for orchestrating J6—Kash Patel confirms grand jury imminent.





Geoengineering crimes: RFK Jr. and Trump target DARPA for spraying toxins (aluminum, barium) in "weather wars."





"The dollar is dying. The Federal Reserve is finished. And the people who poisoned our skies? They’re headed to tribunals."





