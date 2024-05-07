BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Turbo Cancers Skyrocket as Doctors are Persecuted for Having “Cures” w/ John Richardson
254 views • 12 months ago

Sarah Westall

Protect yourself from EMFs, Learn more and buy now at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/

Sleeping Pod: Protect yourself from EMFs, Learn more and buy now at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/


Red Pill Expo: Purchase a ticket or view the line up to the Red Pill Expo at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ (Use code "sarah" or "sarahw" to save 10%)


John Richardson joins the program to discuss his father's incredible journey with an effective treatment for cancer. His father was a medical doctor who learned that Apricot pits significantly help to reduce cancer. He thought the innocent practice of helping people live longer and healthier was a good thing. But in this backwards world, those that make huge strides in reducing cancer are fiercely persecuted. Often their products are completely banned and many pay with their lives and their medical licenses. In a time when Turbo Cancer is on the rise, we need "cures" not persecution. You can learn more about his family's journey at https://rncstore.com/pages/johnrichardsonjr


Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop


MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
booknewshealingcancer curesdoctorsarah westallprosecutionsapricot seedsjohn richardsonturbo cancer
