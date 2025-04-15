Elephants form protective circle during earthquake at San Diego zoo - during 5.2 earthquake yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elephants form protective circle during earthquake at San Diego zoo
During a 5.2 earthquake, San Diego Zoo Safari Park captured amazing video of the animals shielding calves in an "alert circle" for more than 4 minutes.
Adding, good news:
Trump dumps $3B climate farming 'SCAM' plan
The US Department of Agriculture has pulled the plug on a Biden-era Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities program that had “sky-high administration fees” while often providing less than half of the federal funding directly to farmers.
The initiative was “built to advance the green new scam at the benefit of NGOs, not American farmers,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.
Some of the projects could get a second shot - if they prove at least 65% of their funds go directly to farmers by 2024.