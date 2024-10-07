S.P.Y. - Special Project Y. (1989, Arcade)

S.P.Y. - Special Project Y. (known as Espionage in Japan) is a mix between shoot'em up and beat'em up developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades.

You play a James Bond-like agent and you need to prevent an evil organization from lauching a nuclear missile.

The game has different gameplay in each level, but there are two basic types. You either have levels with shoot'em up or beat'em up gameplay. During the shoot'em up sequences you see your character from behind, moving "into" the screen, similar to Space Harrier or G.I. Joe. Sometimes you are on foot. In this case you do not move forward automatically, but at your own pace. Killing certain enemies will reveal extra weapons like machine guns or shot guns, all with limited ammo. Collecting a suitcase give you a "fireball" which will do severe damage to everything on screen.

During the beat'em up sequences you can punch and kick. Some sequences use a strict side-view. Here, you can jump between platform levels similar to Shinobi. Some enemies drop weapons after being defeated. You can pick them up and use them until you run out of ammo.