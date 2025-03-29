BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE FIFTH COLUMN BLACKMAIL OF RFK JR PART 2 ☭ CANDACE OWENS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
901 views • 5 months ago

Charging… - Candace Owens on RFK Jr, his mistress and sexual Blackmail 🫣


“He made antisemitism his focus, this is not what we put you in office for”


Source: https://x.com/RedPillSayian/status/1905756066215842193


Thumbnail: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/rfk-jr-slams-former-trump-supporter-candace-owens-for-anti-jewish-comments/articleshow/113099082.cms


March 28, 2025


Text messages reveal that the journalist “hit” on me was being overseen by former journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who had a digital affair with RFK Jr. before being let go by New York Magazine, Jessica Mann, the woman who put Harvey Weinstein away for 3 years, publicly reaches out to me, and what is going on with the MAHA movement?


https://candaceowens.com/video/who-is-controlling-rfk-jr-candace-ep-167/


https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/15/media/olivia-nuzzi-rfk-ryan-lizza-court/index.html


https://callmestormy.net/2025/03/29/one-nation-under-blackmail-2/


https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/01/media/olivia-nuzzi-ryan-lizza-rfk-relationship


https://thehayride.com/2024/09/rfk-jr-vs-candace-owens-organic-or-tactical/


https://candaceowens.com/video/rfk-jr-attacks-me-for-rabbi-shmuley-candace-ep-59/


https://www.foxnews.com/media/politicos-ryan-lizza-on-leave-after-ex-olivia-nuzzi-accused-him-of-harassment-blackmail-amid-rfk-jr-tryst


https://radaronline.com/p/rfk-jr-lover-olivia-nuzzi-ryan-lizza-leave-of-absence-blackmail-affair/


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/olivia-nuuzzi-ryan-lizza-rfk-affair-b2622257.html


https://www.newsweek.com/candace-owens-not-silenced-daily-wire-exit-1882371


https://www.thewrap.com/olivia-nuzzi-lawsuit-ryan-lizza-blackmail-rfk-jr-affair/


https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/olivia-nuzzi-accuses-ex-fianc-ryan-lizza-of-blackmail-amid-robert-f-kennedy-jr-affair-article-113862326

Keywords
israelantisemitismcandace owensrfk jranthony weinerblackmailfifth columnrabbi shmuley boteacholivia nuzziryan lissahouse and habit
