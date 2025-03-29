THE FIFTH COLUMN BLACKMAIL OF RFK JR PART 2 ☭ CANDACE OWENS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charging… - Candace Owens on RFK Jr, his mistress and sexual Blackmail 🫣
“He made antisemitism his focus, this is not what we put you in office for”
Source: https://x.com/RedPillSayian/status/1905756066215842193
Thumbnail: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/rfk-jr-slams-former-trump-supporter-candace-owens-for-anti-jewish-comments/articleshow/113099082.cms
March 28, 2025
Text messages reveal that the journalist “hit” on me was being overseen by former journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who had a digital affair with RFK Jr. before being let go by New York Magazine, Jessica Mann, the woman who put Harvey Weinstein away for 3 years, publicly reaches out to me, and what is going on with the MAHA movement?
https://candaceowens.com/video/who-is-controlling-rfk-jr-candace-ep-167/
https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/15/media/olivia-nuzzi-rfk-ryan-lizza-court/index.html
https://callmestormy.net/2025/03/29/one-nation-under-blackmail-2/
https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/01/media/olivia-nuzzi-ryan-lizza-rfk-relationship
https://thehayride.com/2024/09/rfk-jr-vs-candace-owens-organic-or-tactical/
https://candaceowens.com/video/rfk-jr-attacks-me-for-rabbi-shmuley-candace-ep-59/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/politicos-ryan-lizza-on-leave-after-ex-olivia-nuzzi-accused-him-of-harassment-blackmail-amid-rfk-jr-tryst
https://radaronline.com/p/rfk-jr-lover-olivia-nuzzi-ryan-lizza-leave-of-absence-blackmail-affair/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/olivia-nuuzzi-ryan-lizza-rfk-affair-b2622257.html
https://www.newsweek.com/candace-owens-not-silenced-daily-wire-exit-1882371
https://www.thewrap.com/olivia-nuzzi-lawsuit-ryan-lizza-blackmail-rfk-jr-affair/
https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/olivia-nuzzi-accuses-ex-fianc-ryan-lizza-of-blackmail-amid-robert-f-kennedy-jr-affair-article-113862326