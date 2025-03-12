BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXXED III - Authorized to Kill (2024) - COVID Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
589 views • 6 months ago

Children’s Health Defense embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life. 

 

What we discovered was nothing short of staggering. We listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook us to our very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming. 

 

People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful firsthand testimonies, we are creating a documentary by the people, for the people. 

 

Learn what we uncovered on the road. You can’t afford to miss it. 

https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/ 


Keywords
cancervaccineseizuresblood clotstremorsparalysisrenal failurestrokesanthony faucicoronaviruscovid 19hydroxychloroquineventilatorspcr testivermectinremdesiviremergency use authorizationmyocarditisspike proteincovid protocolguillain barrepericarditishospital protocolprecedexaneurysms
