Tsunami Alert Issued After Big M7.3 Earthquake Strikes Kermedic Islands Region, EQ Swarm In New York

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-🌊TSUNAMI ALERTFollowing the earthquake M7.3 that occurred 978 km NE of #Kerikeri (New Zealand) 20 min ago (local time 12:41:58). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives. Updates at the links provided below. #Breaking #Earthquake #Tsunami #News
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos