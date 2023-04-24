Tsunami Alert Issued After Big M7.3 Earthquake Strikes Kermedic Islands Region, EQ Swarm In New York

-🌊TSUNAMI ALERTFollowing the earthquake M7.3 that occurred 978 km NE of #Kerikeri (New Zealand) 20 min ago (local time 12:41:58). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives. Updates at the links provided below. #Breaking #Earthquake #Tsunami #News





