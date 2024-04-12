© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Distributing Food Donations To Displaced Living Amongst Destroyed Buildings
ريهام العماوي
مبادرة ٢٩رمضان توزيع وجبات رز ودجاج على الصائمين النازحين
April 10 2024
Ramadan 29 initiative: Distributing rice and chicken meals to displaced fasting people