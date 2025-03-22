Panama is 100% safe!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm tired of hearing the Canadian government telling the public that Panama is a dangerous place. Panama is my home because it is beautiful, safe, economically powerful and the people are remarkable. come down to Panama if you want to live the great life that I am living right now. this mall is just one of many moles around the country that are Ultra modern, Clean and extremely affordable. if you need to get a hold of me hit me up at KevinJJohnston.com
#incometax #income #corporatetx #panama #panamacity