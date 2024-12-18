BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lebanon: Zionist bulldozers (made in the USA) destroy Naqoura
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
71 views • 6 months ago

Zionist bulldozers destroy Naqoura (In Lebanon, near the sea, close to the Israeli border) Israel stealing from the neighbors & preparing more land for Israeli occupiers. Cynthia

Zionist D9 bulldozers (made in the USA) have been actively demolishing the town of Naqoura for three days now. The IOF was unable to enter the town during the fighting, Hezbollah forces were able to repel all Zionist attacks for over a week. Now the Zionists have taken revenge by demolishing the town. 

This follows a pattern of Zionist attacks against civilian infrastructure during the "ceasefire", an agreement which the Zionist entity has mostly ignored thanks to the international impunity provided to them by the US and NATO. Not only have Zionist airstrikes continued unabated, but they have set about the complete destruction of the border towns. Towns such as Kfarkela are now 75% destroyed, and the Zionists continue to bulldoze everything they can before the planned withdrawal next month.


