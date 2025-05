Storytime 🇨🇴 I was deported from Colombia...

My adventures and misadventures living in and ultimately getting kicked out of Colombia...

Traveling through the San Blas Islands

Getting robbed by a pig in Capurgana

The beautiful women of Medellin

Dating a politician's daughter

Overstaying a tourist VISA

Starting a digital nomad business

Skinny dipping at a "finca" party in the mountains

Going to a no phone/no clothes swingers party

Jonathan on Ayahuasca (Yage in Colombia)

Meditation and Dual N-Back Pro

Personal development, travel, and procrastination?

The Smart Drug I created





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/192-deported-from-colombia

More about Medellin 🇨🇴 Lifehacking Sobriety: 100 Days of Ethical Hedonism in South America's #1 Vice City https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/774-lifehacking-sobriety





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.