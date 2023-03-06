How the Illuminati Used Geometry to Design Our Two Ounce Measures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History cannot explain why a marketplace (Avoirdupois) ounce contains 437.5 grains and the Troy ounce 480. The Illuminati could show you if they were so inclined, but they aren't. At least I can show you the evidence that I have found that unequivocally proves the Illuminati, or whoever, used geometry to model these weight quantities. So have a look at the evidence presented here.