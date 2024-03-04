Nick Fuentes gives two-sided strategy to win political power in America

31 views • 03/04/2024

2. “We need to get those that are skeptical of jewish power, we need loyal Americans to penetrate all levels of government”

1. “We need to continue to talk about Jewish power, raise the consciousness..”

