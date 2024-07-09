Zimbabwe Is Creating An Artificial Market...

Jul 8, 2024

Today's video is an update to Zimbabwe's currency transition and what it really shows us about gold backed currencies.





Set An Appointment with us here! https://meetings.hubspot.com/strategyconsultation/youtube-bookings?uuid=a793fe3c-f600-4662-b75a-2124b9a3148f or Call us @ 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264

We are here to be of service to YOU!





Videos we recommend:

The Next Great Banking Collapse Is Happening:

https://youtu.be/yvhdwHtg9Ks

Multiple Banking Crises Are Happening NOW:

https://youtu.be/A9ifrOOZDdg

Even The Banks Say It's Garbage:

https://youtu.be/vPCDx0uUVuY