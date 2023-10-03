NY TRIAL Judge: Witness Against Trump a “Waste of Time” | SEKULOW

American Center for Law and Justice





The latest news in former President Donald Trump’s civil case trial in New York City. Judge Engoron was all smiles for the camera yesterday and acted similarly today. The judge is no friend of Trump based on Trump’s blistering comments yesterday before his court appearance.





But surprisingly, the judge ruled in Trump’s favor yesterday when he chastised Attorney General Letitia James for using a witness (a tax attorney who found the alleged fraud) whose testimony was completely irrelevant because of the expired statute of limitations.





If the first witness – usually a prosecutor’s strongest witness – fell this flat, what does that say about the rest of AG James’ case? Being told that her first witness was “a waste of time” is not a good sign for AG James.





ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy Ric Grenell also weighed in on Trump’s current case in New York:





“Look, this whole crowd of manipulators for Justice Department officials, state prosecutors, judges that are left wing – they all waited two and a half years to go after Donald Trump, and then they all came out guns a-blazing with 91 charges. . . . And the American people see state politicians trying to revalue personal property, [which] is a really terrible thing. But if that’s the new rule, don’t hate the player in red states when red states decide to do this.





This is the new rule that the Democrats have created, and red-state politicians should start looking at revaluing properties. If that’s the new rule, I don’t like it. I don’t think it should be done, but if that’s the rule, well, don’t hate the player.”

Will the far Left’s political prosecution of Trump in this civil case fall flat? We’ll find out.