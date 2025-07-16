© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Immigration Bond Hearings Face New Restrictions | What It Means for Detainees
The U.S. government is tightening immigration bond hearing procedures, making it harder for detained undocumented immigrants to secure release. This move is part of a broader effort to expedite deportations, raising concerns about due process and human rights.
