X22 REPORT Ep. 3055b - [DS] Swamp Is Being Drained, Wartime President, [Scare] Necessary Event

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3055b - April 26, 2023
[DS] Swamp Is Being Drained, Wartime President, [Scare] Necessary Event
Trump is a wartime president, which means the laws are different during a war. The patriots are controlling everything we see and the patriots are going to use this against them in the end. The scare event will be necessary to wake the people up and to conduct operations here in the US and abroad. The rest of the swamp will be drained once Trump returns to the WH.
