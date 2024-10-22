Federal Government Whistleblower Exposes $347M Contract for Transporting Unaccompanied Minors - "What You Know, You Cannot Unknow,"

"My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors,” shared current General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Specialist Clarissa Rippee, revealing shocking details about a $347 million contract awarded to the company responsible for transporting unaccompanied minors across the United States. “It felt like someone kicked me in the gut,” Rippee added.





Rippee, who works inside the General Services Administration (GSA), described the unaccompanied minors as being treated like “commodities... like potato chips on a truck.” The contract, which she highlights as an enormous "big money business," involves moving children, often separated from their families, under inhumane conditions.





"What you know, you cannot unknow," Rippee stated, saying that the horrifying conditions she witnessed inspired her to speak out: “It’s about the children, and it’s my duty now to speak up.”





Rippee also noted the troubling normalization of such activities within the government, saying, “It’s just an accepted part of the bureaucracy. But the reality is, this is exploitation, and it has to stop.” Rippee’s revelations come on the heels of Border Patrol Agent Zachary Apotheker (@ZachApotheker

) blowing the whistle on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the film “Line in the Sand.”





