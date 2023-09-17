BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Gift Of Repentance
The Book Of Acts Church
The Book Of Acts Church
36 views • 09/17/2023

Did you know that repentance can be a gift? I know it sounds funny but it is true. Our whole walk with God started when we repented and asked God to forgive our sins. And with that we were reconciled back to God the Father through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. As we take our walk in life as Christians our whole life becomes a dependency on God, even when we mess up. So take a peak at this video to find out how repentance can be a gift for you personally. 

Please check out our website for more information: www.TheBookOfActsChurch.com

godforgivenessjesusrepentancehopegiftsorrow
