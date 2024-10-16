⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (16 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions have engaged the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU close to Liptsy, Bolshiye Prokhody, and Malye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 40 troops and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

One UAV depot has been neutralised.

▫️As a result of offensive actions, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Russian troops have hit AFU manpower and hardware of 43rd, 44th, 53rd mechanised brigades, the 77th Airmobile Brigade, and the 1st National Guard Brigade near Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Berestovoye, Zeleny Gai, and Glushkovka (Kharkov region).

Five counter-attacks of AFU 14th, 54th, 28th mechanised brigades and the 3rd Tank Brigade have been repelled.

The enemy losses were over 430 servicemen, one tank, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

One ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance to the depths of enemy defences, defeating units of the 28th Mechanised Brigade, the 46th Airmobile Brigade, the 5th Assault Brigade, and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU near Ilyinka, Kurakhovo, Dyleyevka, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka, and Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks of the 81st Airmobile Brigade and the 54th Mechanised Brigade have been repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 710 troops, two pick-up trucks, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Krasny Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have inflicted damage on AFU 67th, 150th mechanised brigades, the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 101st, 111th territorial defence brigades, and the 15th National Guard Brigade close to Vishnyovoye, Novoselidovka, Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Selidovo, and Sukhaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic).



In addition, 10 counter-attacks of AFU 23rd, 100th, 157th mechanised brigades, the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 142nd Infantry Brigade, the 78th Air Assault Regiment, 49th, 425th assault battalions, and the 38th Marine Brigade have been repelled.



The enemy losses were up to 465 troops, two Turkish-made Kozak and Kirpi armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have seized more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 110th and 129th territorial defence brigades near Temirovka (Zaporozhye region), Dobrovolye, and Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).



One counter-attack has been repelled by an assault detachment of the AFU 152nd Jaeger Brigade.



The enemy losses were up to 100 troops, three motor vehicles, and one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have hit 31st, 65th mechanised brigades, the 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brigade, 121st and 126th territorial defence brigades near Kamenskoye, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Kreshchenovka, and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were up to 75 troops, nine motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.



In addition, one Mandat-B1E electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot have been neutralised.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have neutralised a depot storing uncrewed surface vehicles and hit the infrastructure of a military airfield, two enterprises: one manufacturing of explosives and ammunition, one oil refinery that supplied fuel to the AFU, systems of a Neptune antiship missile system, one S-200 air defence system as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 138 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 56 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,704 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,632 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,472 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,246 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,295 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.