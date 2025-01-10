THE POLIO PARADOX WITH DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nephrologist and co-author of 'Dissolving Illusions', Suzanne Humphries, MD, joins Del to discuss her significant role in the first installment of 'Jefferey Jaxen Investigates' on the polio virus. Hear how the dangers of vaccines came to light for her and why the future of humanity depends on people understanding the true history behind the polio vaccine.
