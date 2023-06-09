Psychological Warfare - Bill Cooper - #02

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On tendencies of modern man to think he has it "all figured out" and how humility should be an anchor in your reality. Staring Bill Cooper, may he rest in peace.
For the referenced links, please visit this video on my home platform @ 153News.net and check the description below it.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=UDBN4Y7WOMDB