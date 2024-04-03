© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Armed clashes have erupted between Palestinian Authority Security Forces and resistance fighters in Nour Shams camp, Tulkarem
It was caused by the announcement of the martyrdom of Motasim Al-Arif a wanted fighter who was shot in the head by PA Forces. This comes in light of the civil disobedience announced by the Tulkarem Brigade.