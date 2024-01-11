Joe Biden’s humiliating gaffes show cognitive decline is worse than ever

Joe Biden has kicked off the year with more humiliating proof that his cognitive decline is worse than ever. Sky News All Stars Joe Siracusa and James Macpherson take a look at Joe Biden’s trainwreck start to 2024 and ask whether he’ll be able to handle a mammoth election year.







