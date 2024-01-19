Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Something Very Interesting Is Happening with White People Lately
channel image
What is happening
9193 Subscribers
Shop now
617 views
Published a month ago

Mark Dice


 Jan 15, 2024

.

🚨 Order my new book here: https://amzn.to/40vEC9U


⚠️ Order your Trump Mugshot shirt here: https://www.markdice.shop/listing/Tru...


⚡️ Join my exclusive Locals community here: https://markdice.locals.com/support


🎥 Sponsor me through Patreon here:


 / markdice


Order my book "Hollywood Propaganda: How TV, Movies, and Music Shape Our Culture" from Amazon: https://amzn.to/30xPFl5 or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.


📖 Order my book, "The True Story of Fake News" ➡️ https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps


📖 Order my book "The Liberal Media Industrial Complex" here: https://amzn.to/2X5oGKx


Mark Dice is an independent media analyst and bestselling author of "Hollywood Propaganda: How TV, Movies, and Music Shape Our Culture.” He has a bachelor's degree in Communication from California State University and was the first conservative YouTuber to reach 1 million subscribers (in 2017).


He has been featured on Fox News, the History Channel, E! Entertainment, the Drudge Report, and news outlets around the world.


This video description and the pinned comment contains Amazon and/or other affiliate links, which means if you click them and purchase the product(s), Mark will receive a small commission.


Copyright © 2023 by Mark Dice. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
racismdiscriminationwhite peopleblackjewsadlmark diceinterestinglatelys happening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket