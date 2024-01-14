Secretary of Defense destroyed by VAXX poison injections

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on His COVID Status "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines. I will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home. My last in-person contact with the President was on July 29. Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case. I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days. Vaccinations continue to both slow the spread of COVID-19 and to make its health effects less severe. Vaccination remains a medical requirement for our workforce, and I continue to encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

"Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder gave a statement from medical officials at Walter Reed on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's cancer diagnosis. He discussed the procedures the secretary underwent and his road to recovery."

