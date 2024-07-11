New Upcoming Movie Trailer

"Argylle" is an upcoming spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn. The movie features an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson. The plot centers around the world's greatest spy, Argylle, who finds himself entangled in a globe-trotting adventure.

The trailer for "Argylle" showcases a blend of action, intrigue, and stylish visuals, characteristic of Matthew Vaughn's directorial style. The movie promises high-octane sequences, clever espionage tactics, and a touch of humor.