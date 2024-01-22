'Revenge Coming Soon': Houthi Rebels Threaten Israel; Breathe Fire Over IRGC Killings In Syria

Yemen-based Houthi rebels threatened Israel with a "swift response" for its "crimes" in the region after five Iranian IRGC military advisors were killed in Syria. In a statement, Houthi foreign ministry said "the response to crimes of the Zionist regime will soon take place". The IRGC advisors were killed in a strike in Syrian capital Damascus on weekend and was blamed on Israel by Iran and Syria. Watch the video for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
