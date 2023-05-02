Destruction of the ammo depot and temporary barracks of the AFU in the village of Belozerka, Kherson with FAB-500 glide bombs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Destruction of the ammunition depot and the point of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Belozerka in the Kherson direction with the help of FAB-500 glide bombs from the UMPC
Source @Intel Slava Z