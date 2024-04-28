NEVER INTERRUPT A TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT ☚ DURING A ROBBERY ATTEMPT

🔥🚨BREAKING: Here is the heart-stopping moment Anissa Tinnin the 45-year-old Albuquerque grandma shot an intruder who bursted into her home while she was watching the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie with her 4-year-old granddaughter.





A New Mexico grandma has been hailed as a hero for shooting a burglar who burst into her home and attacked her while she watched a Taylor Swift movie with her granddaughter.





As Tinnin frantically looked for her keys, she dialed 911. 'I told him to not hurt us, that I would do whatever he wanted. I would give him keys, money, whatever it took,' she explained.





Rivera finally grabbed a key fob and headed to the car, and Tinnin began to plead with the 911 operator.





'This guy came into my house and tried to take my car. Please help me,' she begged in a released recording of the call.





She instructed her granddaughter to stay in a bedroom as the little girl wailed, repeatedly assuring her, 'It's okay, baby. It's okay.'





Tinnin then grabbed her gun. As sirens sounded in the distance, Rivera returned, this time kicking the door in.





'Get back, get back. I have a gun. Get back. Get back.





I will f******* shoot you,' Tinnin shouted before opening fire.





'Why did you shoot me?' Rivera demanded.





'Because you're in my f****** house!' the grandmother said.





Rivera faces charges of burglary, attempting to commit a felony and auto theft. These come on top of five previous felony convictions





