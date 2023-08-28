'O' Paratroopers of the Russian VDV - are fighting near Klescheevka to push back the AFU, often at small arms range

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the VDV ⭕️ fighting near Kleshcheevka.
Paratroopers of the Russian VDV are fighting near Klescheevka to push back the AFU, often at small arms range.
This is what MOD said about this video:
Fire support: Ussuriysk-based paratroopers in action
📍 Artyomovsk direction, Klescheevka district
▫️ Ussuriysk-based paratroopers equipped with small rocket hand-held anti-personnel flamethrowers delivered precise strikes at Armed Forces of Ukraine manpower and hardware attempting to hide in a woodland and an abandoned private house.