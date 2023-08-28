'O' Paratroopers of the Russian VDV - are fighting near Klescheevka to push back the AFU, often at small arms range

Footage of the VDV ⭕️ fighting near Kleshcheevka.

Paratroopers of the Russian VDV are fighting near Klescheevka to push back the AFU, often at small arms range.

This is what MOD said about this video:

Fire support: Ussuriysk-based paratroopers in action

📍 Artyomovsk direction, Klescheevka district

▫️ Ussuriysk-based paratroopers equipped with small rocket hand-held anti-personnel flamethrowers delivered precise strikes at Armed Forces of Ukraine manpower and hardware attempting to hide in a woodland and an abandoned private house.